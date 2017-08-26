Mayweather-McGregor Undercard Results

By David Robinett at ringside

Female super middleweights Sydney LeBlanc and Savannah Marshall kicked off the undercard of the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the debuting Marshall cruising to a four-round unanimous decision by identical scores of 40-36. Marshall, England’s first women’s amateur boxing world champion, utilized her height and reach advantage to keep LeBlanc at bay, relying heavily on her left jab and long right-hands. Marshall mixed in some body shots as the fight progressed and clearly established herself to be the superior fighter. LeBlanc (4-4-1, 0 KOs), who unsuccessfully challenged American Olympian Claressa Shields earlier this year, came on a little in the final round, but it was too little too late to make any difference in the final outcome.