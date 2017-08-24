Mayweather-McGregor poised to set records

“No event is bigger than this one,” proclaimed SHOWTIME Sports Executive VP & General Manager Stephen Espinoza on Wednesday. “This will be the most widely distributed event in PPV history. This event will be distributed in over 200 countries and might grow to 225 countries by the time we’re done. That’s a broader distribution than virtually any other event in combat sports history. We are well on our way to being a record-setting event in many categories!” The best news? You can still see the fight live at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tickets are still available starting as low as $2500.