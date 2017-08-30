Mayweather advises McGregor to stay in UFC

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Floyd Mayweather is confident that Conor McGregor’s future is in the UFC and not boxing, as he thinks the Irishman would be comprehensively defeated and kayoed much quicker by younger boxers. “Conor McGregor is a hell of a fighter and I want to see him continue to stay in the UFC and do what he does best,” Mayweather told ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna. “Because you must realize, that I’m 40 years old and I’ve been off almost 800 days….he’s active, he’s training, he’s competing. These other fighters, these young lions, they’re throwing a lot more combinations than I’m throwing. I was just in the pocket, shooting one shot here and there, and breaking him down slowly. Whereas you got these young active guys who are throwing a lot of combinations and would get him out of there a lot earlier!”