Two upsets last night at the Gimnasio Universidad de Tampico in Tampico, Mexico.

Jr middleweight Jorge “Maromerito” Páez (40-10-2, 24 KOs) lost a lackluster ten round unanimous decision to Jose Carlos “Puro” Paz (21-6-1, 12 KOs) by scores of 97-93, 97-93, 98-92.

Former world champion Tomas “Gusano” Rojas did even worse. Rojas (49-16-1, 33 KOs) was unable to come out for round eight against Edivaldo “Indio” Ortega (25-1-1, 11 KOs) in a featherweight bout.