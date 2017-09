At Friday’s weigh-in in Chihuahua, Mexico, the “Tijuana Tornado” Antonio Margarito again stated that his goal is a rubber match with WBO jr middleweight world champion and archrival Miguel Cotto.



Antonio Margarito: “I reiterate: I will win Saturday. It will be a great fight and then I’ll force Miguel Cotto to retire in December. That rivalry isn’t over. He hits like a girl and knows that he was helped in the second fight, but right now my focus is Jones.”