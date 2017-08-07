Margarito eyeing super welter title shot

Former world champion Antonio Margarito (40-8, 27 KOs) says he’s in great shape for his September 2 clash with Carson Jones (40-11-3, 30 KOs) at the Gimnasio “Manuel Bernardo Aguirre” in Chihuahua, Mexico.

“I’ve done a great preparation, I feel with the strength, speed and mentality that I had years ago,” stated the long-haired Tijuana Tornado. “The fans will see the powerful and aggressive Margarito they are accustomed to. We are going to leave with our arm raised and to give a great show to the people of Chihuahua.

“This will be my third comeback bout and I’ve felt increasingly better rhythm and strength and a lot of desire to be world champion. Carson Jones is a great fighter and facing him is going to benchmark where we are and what we can aspire to. We will win impressively so the world championship bout doesn’t take too long. Being a super welterweight world champion is something I’ve tried and I haven’t been able to achieve, and I want to try it once more.

“I appreciate the fact Zanfer keeps believing in me, and the municipal government of the great city of Chihuahua and its people for the outpouring of support and affection. I will not disappoint. You can expect a great fight and a big win on September 2.”