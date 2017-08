World-rated bantamweight Emmanuel “Manny” Rodríguez (17-0, 12 KOs) retained his WBC Latino title with a fifth round TKO over Giovanni “Lloviznas” Delgado (16-6, 9 KOs) on Saturday night at the Coliseo Ecuestre Municipal in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. The bout ended when Delgado didn’t come out for round five.