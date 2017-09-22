Lozano-Rodriguez rematch on Oct 13

The #1 boxing program on US Spanish Television, Boxeo Telemundo Ford opens its Fall Series on October 13th at the Ala Carte Pavilion in Tampa, Fla with a rematch of a controversial decision in 2015. Florida native Daniel “El Alacran” Lozano takes on Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez for the vacant WBO Latino bantamweight title. Lozano avenged one of his previous losses in the Summer Series when he KO’d world-rated David “Severo” Carmona, which Nayoa Inoue and Carlos Cuadras were unable to do. Meanwhile, Rodriguez is looking to crawl his way back into the world title picture after suffering a KO loss to Inoue back May of this year.

Lozano vs Rodriguez II will be aired LIVE on the Telemundo Network, brought to you by Tuto Zabala, Jr, All Star Boxing, Inc. Tickets on sale now, call 813-454-7800.