Lomachenko vs. Rigondeaux sold out

Tickets to the December 9 Lomachenko vs. Rigondeaux WBO jr lightweight title fight in the Madison Square Garden Theater have sold out two months in advance. It’s Lomachenko’s second advance sellout in his past three fights. His April 8 title defense against former world champion Jason Sosa sold out the MGM National Harbor one month in prior to the event.

Promoter Bob Arum: “This is the Big Apple’s second-hottest ticket on the secondary market next to Bette Midler’s Broadway smash, Hello Dolly! The Lomachenko vs Rigondeaux title fight is a signature event in the sport of boxing. It matches the two greatest fighters in Olympic boxing facing off against each other. Never before in boxing history have two boxers, each the winner of two Olympic gold medals, faced each other in a professional boxing match.”

Vasyl Lomachenko: “It will be a big battle for boxing fans and boxing history. This battle will open our maximum potential. It will be the best New Years present for boxing fanatics. Trust me on this one!”

Guillermo Rigondeaux: “I’m thrilled to be part of this historic fight on ESPN because I’ve had my eye on fighting Vasyl Lomachenko for a long time…I can’t wait to make a statement on December 9 in New York City. Weight classes don’t win fights – fighters do – and I look forward to delivering the best performance of my career, beating a fellow legendary Olympian in Lomachenko and solidifying my place as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters of this era.”