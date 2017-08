WBO jr lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko will return December 9 on ESPN at The Theater in Madison Square Garden according to Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum. The opponent isn’t set, but either Guillermo Rigondeaux or Orlando “Siri” Salido is the likely foe. Lomachenko-Rigondeaux would be a clash between elite two-time Olympic gold medalists with Rigo moving up two divisions from 122 to 130 pounds. Lomachenko-Salido would be a rematch and opportunity for Loma to avenge his only loss.