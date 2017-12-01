December 1, 2017

Lomachenko: I am promising to squash him

WBO jr lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko says he’s going to “squash” WBA super bantamweight champion Guillermo Rigondeaux, who moving up two weight divisions to challenge him. The two two-time Olympic gold medalists collide December 9 on ESPN at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, NYC.

[On whether Rigondeaux will come at him] No, I don’t think he’s going to be doing that. He has never done that in his whole career. When he goes forward he falls down in the ring. I don’t think he’s going to be doing that.

[His prediction clarification] I said I am going to walk through him like a tank. ‘I am going to walk through him like a tank’ and ‘I’m going to knock him out’ are two different things. They are two different impressions. I am like every single fighter – going into the ring I have in my mind ‘finish the bout before all the rounds are over and to get the victory before that.’ There is a good possibility that the fight will end before the twelfth round. I am not promising to knock him out but I am promising to squash him.

