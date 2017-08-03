Lomachenko-Marriaga Final Press Conference

By Miguel Maravilla

Two-division world champion and WBO super featherweight champion Ukraine’s Vasyl “Hi-Tech” Lomachenko (8-1, 6 KOs) and two-time world title challenger Miguel “Escorpión” Marriaga (25-2, 21 KOs) of Columbia held the press conference Thursday at the Intercontinental Hotel in downtown Los Angeles for their fight taking place this Saturday at the Microsoft Theater at LA Live in Los Angeles live on ESPN.

Vasyl Lomachenko: “It’s an interesting fight. Marriaga is a warrior.”

Miguel Marriaga: “I am happy to be back. If they picked me as an opponent there’s a reason. I can show what I can do as a fighter like I did in my last fight. We have trained well and we have prepared to win. A win here would be huge for Colombia.”

Also at the press conference were lightweights Ray Beltran (33-7-1, 21 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa Mexico and Costa Rica’s Bryan Vasquez (36-2, 19 KOs) as they will square off in the co-feature bout.

Ray Beltran: “I have no pressure. If you have pressure, you have doubts. I’m not only fighting for citizenship but for a title. There is a lot on the line for me I am excited. I have. I thing but respect for Vasquez and may the best man win.”

Bryan Vasquez: “I have prepared well for this fight. I am hungry and I will take advantage of this opportunity. Don’t miss this fight.”

Bob Arum: “I am really thrilled about this second big event being held in Los Angeles which features these fighters. Marriaga is a tremendous warrior and Lomachenko is the greatest fighter I’ve seen since Muhammad Ali.”

