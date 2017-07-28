Late sub Lozano destroys Carmona

In a shocker, late sub Daniel “Alacrán” Lozano (14-4, 11 KOs) scored an explosive second round KO over world-rated David “Severo” Carmona (20-5, 8 KOs) in a super bantamweight clash on Friday night at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. Lozano dropped Carmona hard twice in round two. The end came at 2:33.



Lozano stepped in when Carmona came in four pounds over the contract weight and his original opponent Jose Martínez opted not to fight. Lozano avenged a previous decision loss to Carmona (at 115 lbs) and ended a three fight losing streak in spectacular fashion.