Larry Holmes: Don’t sell McGregor short

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former world heavyweight champion Larry Holmes has predicted that Conor McGregor can cause a major upset when he clashes with Floyd Mayweather on August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.”Don’t sell McGregor short,” Holmes said to the Bald Faced Truth Radio Show. “He doesn’t have to do too much to win. All he has to do is get him in the corner and bang him. Put his hands up over his head, get down low, keep coming in and throw punches once you get him against the ropes.

“He’s going to tie him up and try to hit him on the break. (McGregor has to) put his hands up, stay right on top of him and keep him from hitting him. It’s going to be an interesting fight. People are selling (McGregor) short. This guy is an athlete. He sees a lot of money, and he sees a medal on his chest if he can get over this hump,” Holmes said