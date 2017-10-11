Lara, Hurd, Charlo predict other champs’ bouts

The three 154-pound world champions in action Saturday night on Showtime gave their predictions on the other two world title fights Saturday night in Brooklyn.

WBA champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara and IBF champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd both predicted that WBC champion Jermell “Iron Man” Charlo would beat undefeated Erickson “Hammer” Lubin. Lara predicted Hurd would beat former champ Austin Trout and Hurd predicted Lara would beat undefeated Terrell Gausha. Charlo couldn’t pick a winner in either bout.

Here are their comments…

Erislandy Lara: “Charlo vs. Lubin is really a great title fight between two tremendous fighters. Charlo is going to have his hands full with Lubin. I think Jermell is going to come out on top with a close, split-decision win.

“Austin Trout is a great fighter, but I think that Jarrett Hurd is too young and too strong for him. That’s going to be another going to be a good fight but I’m picking Hurd by a unanimous decision.”

Jermell Charlo: “Experience is going to be the key on October 14. The fighters who use their experiences to their advantage will prevail.

“If Jarrett Hurd gets by Austin Trout, I definitely would fight him next. Unification is on my mind and I think that would be a fight a lot of people would want to see. We’ll see who is able to come out on top when we’re all in the ring.”

Jarrett Hurd: “Gausha is going to have to keep a high pace and stay in Lara’s face all night, because you know that Lara is going to use the ring. In the end I think Lara is just on a different level than what Gausha has faced. I think Lara will win by decision.

“Charlo vs. Lubin is really a 50-50 fight. Lubin is the faster and sharper fighter, but Charlo is more mature. I would have to lean towards Charlo on this one because he’s been on this stage and been in title fights before. We don’t really know what Lubin can do yet so I give Charlo the slight edge but it’s really close.”