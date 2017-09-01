LA Fight Club Results

By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

In the opening bout from the Belasco Theater in downtown Los Angeles super lightweight Everton Lopes (5-0, 2 KOs) of Brazil stopped Daniel Bastien (4-7) in two rounds of a scheduled four round bout. A crunching left to the body dropped Bastien early in the opening round as he got up surviving the round, Lopes continued his attack. Bastien was bloodied in round two, Lopes worked patiently breaking down Bastien as referee Eddie Hernandez had seen enough waving off the bout at 1:56