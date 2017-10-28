October 28, 2017

Knockout Night in Haiti

By Héctor Villarreal

Haitian lightweight Evens “The Sun City Kid” Pierre (29-1, 18 KOs) moved closer to a championship chance by defending his WBA Fedelatin title for the fourth time. Pierre, ranked #2 by the World Boxing Association stopped Mexican challenger Jesus Laguna (21-11-2, 18 KOs) at 2:11 on the fifth round in the main event of the Gala des Champions III card promoted by Jacques Deschamps Fils’ Boxe Internationale on Thursday night at a crowded Karibe Convention Center of Port Au Prince, Haiti.

Another local WBA Fedelatin titlist, superwelter “Silky” Wilky Campfort (24-3, 12 KOs) kept his belt by knocking out Venezuelan Jean Carlos Prada (33-5-1, 33 KOs) with a body punch on the fourth round.

“Little Miss Tyson” Melissa St Vil (10-2-4, 1 KO) also from Haiti, won by KO over Dominican Diana Garcia (14-26, 8 KOs) at 0:44 on round 5 of a fight scheduled to 8 on lightweight.

Cuban superfeather Pablo “El Gallo” Vicente (8-0, 6 KOs) remains undefeated by beating Venezuelan veteran Pedro Verdu (20-18-3, 14 KOs) who refused to answer to the bell of round 2.

Venezuelan lightweight Roger “The Kid” Gutierrez (17-1-1, 14 KOs) won by TKO in round 5 over Brayner Vasquez (9-3, 4 KOs) from the Dominican Republic.

In a major upset, Venezuelan superwelter Adrian Perez (7-2, 5 KOs) came from behind to knock out previously undefeated Mexican Fernando Piña (19-1, 14 KOs) with a right hook to the liver on round 6.

The only fight gone to the distance was a clash of World ranked light flyweights, in which Panamanian Gilberto ” El Cacique” Pedroza (18-3-2, 8 KOs) scored a split decision over Mexican Saul “Baby” Juarez (23-7-1, 12 KOs).

