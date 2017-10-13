Kambosos, Caparello, Brunker victorious

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

All three world rated Aussie boxers, WBA #7 lightweight George “Ferocious” Kambosos (13-0, 7 KOs), WBC #9, WBA #14 light heavyweight Blake “ILCapo” Caparello (25-2-1, 9 KOs) and WBA #8 featherweight Joel Brunker (31-2, 18 KOs) were winners on Friday night at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia.

WBA #7 lightweight George “Ferocious” Kambosos (13-0, 7 KOs) stopped Krai Sethaphon (25-2, 16 KOs) in round nine for the IBF Pan Pacific title and WBA Oceana title at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia. The Thai was dropped in round eight and three times in round nine and the referee crowned Kambosos.

Kambosos was coming off a ten round points victory over Qamil Balla on the undercard to WBO heavyweight title bout featuring champion Joseph Parker v Razvan Cojanu in May. Kambosos was a regular sparring partner to Manny Pacquiao for his July 2 WBO title bout against Jeff Horn in Brisbane. He travels to Los Angeles on a regular basis to train at Justin Fortune’s gym and was impressive in sparring sessions with IBF #1 Sergey Lipinets.

Sethaphon’s only losses were at the hands of WBA #3 Czar Amonsot and WBA #11 Masayoshi Nakatani by twelve round decision in 2017. He was coming off a twelve round points victory over Isack Junior in May.

In other action, WBC #9, WBA #14 light heavyweight Blake “ILCapo” Caparello (25-2-1, 9 KOs) stopped Fabiano ”Pit Bull” Pena (15-8-1, 11 KOs) in round three of a scheduled ten round bout with the WBA Oceania title up for grabs.

Pena, 30 years, was born in Brazil but now based in Mexico was coming off a second round knockout over Angel Garcia in September but lost to Tureano Johnson in March. He also clashed with world rated Joe Smith and Jose Uzcategul in 2016.

Caparello, 31 years, was born in Greenvale, Victoria and is remembered for dropping Sergey Kovalev in round one before being stopped in round two of a WBO light heavyweight title bout in 2014. Caparello also dropped Andre Dirrell in round two before losing a ten round decision in 2016. He is coming off a six round stoppage of Jordan Tai in July.

Also, WBA #8 featherweight Joel Brunker (31-2, 18 KOs) outscored Khamron Klaphaisan (19-1, 14 KOs) over six rounds.

Brunker, 31 years, is a 2004 Athens Olympian and made his professional debut in 2008 and scored an impressive knockout over Carlos Fulgencio in 2012 in New York and defeated Mike Oliver in 2013 in Atlantic City. Brunker lost to Lee Selby in 2014 and Josh Warrington in 2015 in England. He was coming off a second round stoppage of Jason Butar Butar in March.

Klaphaisan,31 years, is a southpaw and was born and resides in Songkhla, Thailand. His only loss came in 2014 at the hands of Alie Laurel of the Philippines, who scored a fifth round stoppage. Klaphaisan is coming off a fifth round stoppage over Chatchai Phonlemueangdee in a national title bout in July