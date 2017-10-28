Joshua stops Takam in ten to retain titles

WBA and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs) scored a tenth round TKO over IBF #3 Takam (35-4-1, 27 KOs) on Saturday night in front of 80,000 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. A second round headclash broke Joshua’s nose in round two. Joshua cut Takam over the right eye with a punch in round four, then dropped him later in the round with a left hook. Joshua continued to bust Takam up. Takam constantly rubbed away blood from cuts over both eyes. Referee Phil “Quick Stop” Edwards suddenly stepped in and waved it off in round ten. Takam very upset by the stoppage.

“It was a good fight until the ref stopped it,” said Joshua afterward. “I have no interest for what’s going on with the officials. My job is the opponent. I don’t have control over the ref’s decision.”