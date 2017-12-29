Joshua-Parker Update

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker’s promoter David Higgins was again in contact with WBA, IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn who is vacationing. “I spoke to Eddie Hearn and he is sunning himself in the Carribean drinking cocktails. He didn’t clarify whether it was on his own private island or not,” Higgins said to Stuff. “But Eddie needs to have a good rest as it’s the calm before the storm. We think he has made a grave mistake by feeding AJ to Joseph Parker … he is sending his glass goose to the slaughter.

“Why is Anthony Joshua a glass goose? Because he says stupid things about (former Zimbabwean politician) Robert Mugabe and suchlike in the media, that makes him a goose. The reason he is glass is he is getting flattened all the time in training camps. His chin is a myth…we are confident that we can go to England, beat Anthony Joshua and go a step closer to unifying the division by bringing those two other belts back to New Zealand.”