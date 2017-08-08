Joshua-Ortiz Update

Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, president of the World Boxing Association (WBA), today reiterated the WBA’s heavyweight resolution for the mandatory fight between Anthony Joshua and Luis Ortiz. With Joshua having mandatories due for two separate organizations, Mendoza added that he is in conversation with the International Boxing Federation for the mandatory fights to take place without affecting the boxers. In addition, he repeated that the WBA will continue eliminating titles to arrive at a single champion.