October 26, 2017

Joshua: All the Americans are talking about U.K. fighters

Unified WBA/IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (19-0, 19 KOs) worked out in front of approximately 1,400 fans on Wednesday at St. David’s Hall in Cardiff, Wales, just three days before he squares off against Carlos Takam (35-3-1, 27 KOs) this Saturday. Joshua-Takam is the first of two consecutive heavyweight world bouts on SHOWTIME. Next Saturday, Nov. 4, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will defend his title in a rematch with Bermane Stiverne.

Photo: Esther Lin/Showtime

“I think the UK has been sending a statement for a long time,” said Joshua. “It wasn’t so long ago that U.K. heavyweights or boxers weren’t getting a look. Now, all the Americans are talking about U.K. fighters. We’ve definitely been sending a statement over to the States for a long time.

“[Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder] can watch me a million times but it’s so different when you get in these ropes. When you get in here, you can watch somebody a million times, but it’s a different challenge when you face someone face-to-face.”

Briseño debuts Friday on Telemundo
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.