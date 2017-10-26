Joshua: All the Americans are talking about U.K. fighters

Unified WBA/IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (19-0, 19 KOs) worked out in front of approximately 1,400 fans on Wednesday at St. David’s Hall in Cardiff, Wales, just three days before he squares off against Carlos Takam (35-3-1, 27 KOs) this Saturday. Joshua-Takam is the first of two consecutive heavyweight world bouts on SHOWTIME. Next Saturday, Nov. 4, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will defend his title in a rematch with Bermane Stiverne.



“I think the UK has been sending a statement for a long time,” said Joshua. “It wasn’t so long ago that U.K. heavyweights or boxers weren’t getting a look. Now, all the Americans are talking about U.K. fighters. We’ve definitely been sending a statement over to the States for a long time.

“[Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder] can watch me a million times but it’s so different when you get in these ropes. When you get in here, you can watch somebody a million times, but it’s a different challenge when you face someone face-to-face.”