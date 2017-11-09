Jacobs-Arias Workout Quotes

The six fighters that will appear Live on HBO World Championship Boxing on Saturday night at NYCB LIVE Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum worked out Wednesday in New York for the media.

Daniel Jacobs: Having Chris Algieri in camp is great – it’s the second time around and it makes for a great family atmosphere. But at the same time, I am a loner. I like to be alone. I like to s=isolate myself because on fight night I am in that ring all by myself so I like to get used to being the only person leading up to the fight. On Saturday night, I just want to win impressively so I can have another fight. That is my only goal. I want to be champion again and go after the heavy hitters. Not excluding anyone, but I feel I am the best middleweight in the world and I want to prove that and Saturday night is going to be the first stepping stone.

Luis Arias: I am a warrior. I don’t like to come in and move and dance around. I come to fight. Jacobs is a runner. I am coming for a war. I let him know and I let the world know that. I want to see him in the middle of the ring and I want to duke it out. He’s making comments about how he is going to knock me out – well, come knock me out then. I’ll be right in the middle of the ring ready to bang it out. Saturday night is going to be an early night so I can get out of there.

Arias Asst Trainer Gilbert Gastelum: Jacobs has a weak chin. I respect him as a boxer and he has great skills, but we know he has a weak chin.

Jarrell Miller: I’m the one that the other fighters are scared to mention but everyone will know my name on Nov 11th as I begin to take over the division and become a household name.

Maruisz Wach: This camp was amazing I have not felt this good in a long time. I had great sparring from Chisora and Bryant Jennings. This fight should be a 12-round fight but the Miller camp only wanted 10-rounds. I am ready to fight on Saturday night and I will be victorious.