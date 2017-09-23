Jack vacates WBA light heavy belt

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Light Heavyweight Championship title was vacated after Badou Jack sent a letter to the organization this Saturday, September 23, in which he expressed his desire to give up the belt. Jack thanked for the opportunity given by the WBA to fight for the title against Englishman Nathan Cleverly on August 28, when he defeated his rival by TKO in the fifth round. Thus, the purse bids scheduled for Monday, September 25, between Badou Jack and Russian Dmitry Bivol were suspended.