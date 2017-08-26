Jack dominates and dethrones WBA champ Cleverly

By David Robinett at ringside

In a surprisingly one-sided fight, former super middleweight titlist Badou Jack (21-1-3, 13 KOs) moved up in weight and stopped light heavyweight titlist Nathan Cleverly (30-4, 16 KOs) at 2:47 of round five to take Cleverly’s WBA light heavyweight belt. After a strong first round by Cleverly, he really never found another gear as Jack peppered him with punches to the head and body round after round with Cleverly mostly just covering up on the ropes. In round four Jack landed several lead left hooks that went unanswered, and although Cleverly was not visibly hurt, he was strangely passive and appeared like he simply didn’t want to be in the ring. At one point in round five, as Jack was landing combinations on Cleverly against the ropes with no answer back from the defending champion, Jack looked over to referee Tony Weeks to see if Weeks was going to stop the fight. Moments later, with Jack still firing off punches and Cleverly not answering back, Weeks stepped in to call a halt to the bout. After the fight Jack called out WBC light heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson.