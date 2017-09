The long awaited United States debut of WBO super flyweight world champion Naoya “The Monster” Inoue (14-0, 12 KOs) of Yokohama, Japan, didn’t disappoint as he tormented top contender Antonio “Carita” Nieves (17-2-2, 9 KOs) for six one-sided rounds. Inoue floored Nieves with a body shot in round five and Nieves’ corner halted the fight after the following round.