Gervonta Davis heavy, stripped of IBF belt

*** Gervonta Davis 132 vs. Francisco Fonseca 130

(IBF jr lightweight title)

After about an hour delay, Davis has been stripped. Fonseca can claim the vacant belt if he defeats Davis.

Nathan Cleverly 174.3 vs. Badou Jack 174.5

(WBA light heavyweight title)

Andrew Tabiti 197.5 vs. Steve Cunningham 198

Yordenis Ugas 148 vs. Thomas Dulorme 147

Juan Heraldez 142 vs. Jose Miguel Borrego 143

Kevin Newman 162 vs. Antonio Hernandez 163

Savannah Marshall 164.5 vs. Sydney LeBlanc 165

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Promoter: Mayweather Promotions

TV: PPV, Fox