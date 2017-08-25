Gervonta Davis heavy, stripped of IBF belt

*** Gervonta Davis 132 vs. Francisco Fonseca 130
(IBF jr lightweight title)
After about an hour delay, Davis has been stripped. Fonseca can claim the vacant belt if he defeats Davis.
Nathan Cleverly 174.3 vs. Badou Jack 174.5
(WBA light heavyweight title)
Andrew Tabiti 197.5 vs. Steve Cunningham 198
Yordenis Ugas 148 vs. Thomas Dulorme 147
Juan Heraldez 142 vs. Jose Miguel Borrego 143
Kevin Newman 162 vs. Antonio Hernandez 163
Savannah Marshall 164.5 vs. Sydney LeBlanc 165
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Promoter: Mayweather Promotions
TV: PPV, Fox