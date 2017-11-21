Horn’s Key To Victory Over Corcoran

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn will use thumping overhand rights and short left hooks to be victorious over WBA #10 Gary Corcoran on December 13 in Brisbane, Australia, according to his strength and conditioning coach Dundee Kim.

“Gary is very tall and constantly coming forward throwing long punches,” Kim told Grantlee Kieza of the Courier Mail. “For Pacquiao, we worked on Jeff throwing a lot of double right hands against the southpaw. But for this fight Jeff is working on taking a step back and landing his overhand right as a counter over the top of Gary’s left jab, or getting inside Gary’s long punches with short hooks.

“It’s important that Jeff doesn’t throw the left hook with too much width because that will leave him open to counters. Jeff has to keep the left hook very short and fast inside Gary’s right hand.”

Horn will receive AUD$1 million