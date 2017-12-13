Horn: Crawford fight a big possibility

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

After stopping Gary Corcoran in his first world title defense Wednesday night in Brisbane, unbeaten WBO welterweight champion Jeff “The Hornet” Horn is now setting his sights on former undisputed junior welterweight champion Terence Crawford, who has now invaded the 147-pound ranks.

“It’s a big possibility and if that’s what everyone wants to see, then that’s what’s going to happen,” said Horn. “It’s the entertainment business isn’t it?” Horn-Crawford is expected to land in Las Vegas in April 2018.

As for his bout with Corcoran, Horn stated, “He pushed me all the way. Gary’s a very awkward fighter which put me off my game in the early rounds. I felt my timing was a bit off but I managed to get him out of there in the end. It’s great being able to defend the title in Australia, it’s such a fantastic place and it wish we could bring more fights Down Under.”