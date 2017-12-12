Horn and Corcoran make weight

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Jeff Horn 146.6 vs. Gary Corcoran 146.5

(WBO welterweight title)

“It’s always good to get in nice and close to that weight but not go over it, because it can be stressful,” stated Horn, reportedly lost 9 pounds in the final 24 hours. “It’s always a struggle … (but) I’ve done this plenty of times before. I feel like I’ll be feeling good tomorrow. I’m going to have a good feed tonight and just relax, watch a movie, have a nice sleep, get up and do the business.”

Venue: Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, Brisbane, Australia

Promoter: Duco Events/Top Rank

TV: ESPN