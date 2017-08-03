Hooker homecoming on Aug 19

Top undefeated prospect and NABO junior welterweight champion Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker (22-0, 16 K0s) will make his highly anticipated homecoming on Saturday, August 19th in Dallas, TX in the main event of “A Knock out Affair” Round XXV vs Courtney “Lion Heart” Jackson at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

Promoted by The Undercard Promotions LLC, in association with Roc Nation Sports, Hooker vs Jackson will be a 10 round NABO Jr. Welterweight Championship title fight. Currently ranked #2 with the World Boxing Organization and #4 with the International Boxing Federation, Hooker will be making his 5th title defense vs the undefeated Jackson of Homestead, Florida who brings a very solid record of 17-0, 10 KO’s.

Said the excited Mighty Mo, “It’s great to be back to defend my title in my home town where I first won it a little over 2 years ago. To do so on behalf of an amazing organization like The Links for their 25th anniversary event is my honor. I have been working around the clock at Maple Avenue Boxing Gym preparing for this event.”

“A Knock-Out Affair” Round XXV is the annual black tie fundraiser for the Mid-Cities (TX) chapter of The Links Incorporated, one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of extraordinary women who are committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry. Proceeds from the event benefit community service projects and scholarship funds.

This Fight Night will feature four additional bouts highlighting local Dallas area talent of the Undercard Promotions including super featherweight Carlos Adame Jr. (Dallas), super welterweight Chesley Griffin, (Arlington) lightweight David Fabela (Fort Worth) and Philadelphia welterweight talent Greg Jackson who is currently training out of Dallas.

The Undercard Promotions, LLC, is a boxing promotion company organized to promote talented young boxers training in and around the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

Tickets for “A Knock out Affair” featuring #HookerJackson start at $150 with tables starting at $1,750. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with the first bout scheduled for 8.00pm. Tickets may be purchased at www. midcitieslinks.org or call 817.323.8755. After Five attire required. Media credentials may be requested at theundercardboxing@gmail.com.