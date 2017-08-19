August 19, 2017

Hooker defeats Jackson, still unbeaten

By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

“Mighty Mo” Maurice Hooker (23-0-3, 16 KOs) retained his WBO NABO Jr Welterweight Title with a hard fought unanimous decision against the tough as nails Courtney Jackson (17-1, 10 KOs). Hooker dominated the fight with a solid jab and power shots to the head and body throughout that nearly closed the eyes of Jackson but somehow Jackson stayed on his feet and came up with a big 10th and final round to make things interesting. Jackson landed a shot to the jaw of Hooker and several others that put a scare in the pro-Hooker crowd but Hooker showed his championship mettle and finished the fight with big flurries of his own and won going away.

The final scores read 100-90 twice and 99-91 for Hooker who kept his title with the win.

Undisputed: Crawford annihilates Indongo in three
Results from US Virgin Islands
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.