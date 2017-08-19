Hooker defeats Jackson, still unbeaten

By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

“Mighty Mo” Maurice Hooker (23-0-3, 16 KOs) retained his WBO NABO Jr Welterweight Title with a hard fought unanimous decision against the tough as nails Courtney Jackson (17-1, 10 KOs). Hooker dominated the fight with a solid jab and power shots to the head and body throughout that nearly closed the eyes of Jackson but somehow Jackson stayed on his feet and came up with a big 10th and final round to make things interesting. Jackson landed a shot to the jaw of Hooker and several others that put a scare in the pro-Hooker crowd but Hooker showed his championship mettle and finished the fight with big flurries of his own and won going away.

The final scores read 100-90 twice and 99-91 for Hooker who kept his title with the win.