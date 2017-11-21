November 21, 2017

Holyfield & Collazo are Ring 8 speakers tonight

Hall of Famer Evander “Real Deal” Holyfield and former world welterweight champion Luis Collazo are the special guest speakers this Tuesday (Nov. 21st) at the Ring 8 monthly meeting at O’Neill’s Restaurant (64-21 53rd Drive) in Maspeth, NY.

Because a large crowd is expected, only Ring 8 members will be allowed to attend this meeting but membership may be obtained at the door for those interested in joining Ring 8.

Ring 8 is fully committed to supporting less fortunate people in the boxing community who may require assistance in terms of paying rent, medical expenses, or whatever justifiable need. Visit www.Ring8ny.com for more information.

