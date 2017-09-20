Glowacki-Bruzzese on Sept 30 in Latvia

By Marco Bratusch

Former WBO cruiserweight champion Krzysztof Glowacki (27-1, 17 KOs) is set to fight Italian Leonard Damian Bruzzese on September 30 at the Arena Riga, in Latvia, on the undercard of the highly anticipated Briedis-Perez clash, a fight valid as the third quarter-final bracket for the World Boxing Super Series tourament. The boxing night will be promoted by Sauerland Events.

The 31-year-old southpaw power-puncher Glowacki won the WBO crown in 2015 halting physically strong long-time former titleholder Marco Huck in the eleventh round of a spirited, two-sided slugfest where he was decked himself earlier. Following one successful defense against Steve “USS” Cunningham, he lost the title facing Oleksandr Usyk one year ago in Poland, who outboxed him to earn a unanimous decision victory.

Leonardo Bruzzese (18-3, 6 KOs), a 34-yer-old who was born in Argentina, won the national belt twice in a 7-year professional career which includes two unsuccessful attempts at the vacant European Union (EU) belt, the first against countryman Maurizio Lovaglio in 2013 and then Finnish veteran Juho Haapoja last March, who beat him on points.