GGG, Canelo Quick Quotes

Canelo Alvarez: “I thought I won the fight. I was superior inside the ring. I won at least 7…8 of the rounds. I was able to counterpunch and even make Gennady Golovkin wobble a couple of times. It’s up to the people if we fight again, I feel frustrated over this draw.”

Gennady Golovkin: “It’s a big drama show. I want to thank all my fans, I want to thank all my Kazakhstan fans for supporting me, for coming out. Of course, I want a rematch, this was a real fight. Look I still have all the belts, I’m still the champion.”