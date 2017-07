Super lightweights Mikey Garcia and Adrien “The Problem” Broner faced off Thursday in Brooklyn at the final press conference for Saturday’s clash on Showtime.

Mikey Garcia: I’m 100% ready. I’m confident he’s 100% ready. It just makes for one helluva fight.

Adrien Broner: He ain’t no f**king Maidana. And they know that. He ain’t nowhere near Maidana. It ain’t sh*t he gonna be able to do to stop me from getting the victory…this muthaf**ker ain’t gonna beat me.