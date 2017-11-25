Gamboa edges Sosa; Barrera beats Valera

Former unified featherweight champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (28-2, 17 KOs) scored a ten round majority decision over former WBA super featherweight champion Jason Sosa (20-3-4, 15 KOs) on Saturday night in The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Sosa scored a knockdown in round seven when Gamboa’s glove touched the canvas and Gamboa was deducted a point for holding by referee Ron Lipton in round ten, but Gamboa still managed to win 95-93, 96-92, 94-94.

WBA #1, WBC #3, WBO #3, IBF #10 light heavyweight Sullivan Barrera (21-1, 14 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over WBC #14, IBF #15 Felix Valera (15-2, 13 KOs). Both fighter were down in round one. Barrera was cut over the right eye in round two. Valera was deducted points from low blows in rounds three, six and eight by referee Michael Ortega. Barrera was deducted a point for a low blow in round nine. Scores were 98-88, 97-90, 97-89.

Other Results:

Bakhram Murtazaliev KO5 Carlos Galvan (super welterweight)

Frank Galarza W8 Jaime Herrera (super welterweight)

Meiirim Nursultanov TKO2 Eric Moon (middleweight)

LeShawn Rodriguez KO3 Alex Duarte (middleweight)

Enriko Gogokhia W6 Jose Abreu (super welterweight)

Ismael Villarreal W4 Race Sawyer (super welterweight)