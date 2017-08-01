Gallimore calls out super welter champs

World ranked Nathaniel Gallimore (19-1-1, 16 KOs) scored an impressive KO over fellow contender Justin DeLoach this past Sunday. It was the second consecutive upset for Gallimore in as many fights. He knocked out previously unbeaten Jeison Rosario back in April.



Gallimore entered his last fight ranked #15 by the WBA and DeLoach (17-2, 9 KOs) was ranked #4 by the IBF and ranked by two more of the major sanctioning bodies. The result of the fight could possibly lead to Gallimore being ranked across the board by all the sanctioning bodies. Fightnews caught up with him shortly after his fight.

Congratulations on your win. Is this how you forecasted the result?

Thank you. This is exactly how I saw this fight ending.

How were you able to keep your composure with all the talk between you two prior to the fight?

He did a lot of talking but the fear was there on his end. I could tell. I am very surprised that he had gotten so much hype up to this point in his professional career.

You seem to really be focusing on fights not going to the scorecards of late. What is behind that?

I have two decision blemishes on my record. I have made it a point to not have any more fights be pending a decision if I have anything to do with it.

How satisfying is it for you to be moving up the world rankings beating solid respectable guys?

It is very satisfying. I am in there earning my ranking. Back to back, I have now stopped two guys who were favored to beat me.

Where do you see things heading for you after beating the highly ranked DeLoach?

I could see myself being highly ranked by all the sanctioning bodies. Regardless of my thoughts of DeLoach and his talent level, it was still a high quality win over a highly ranked fighter.

What do you think will be next for you?

I have already talked with my team Andrew Zak (Journeyman Management) and Alex Vaysfeld (Union boxing). There are actually some ideas already for my next fight. I for sure want to fight any of the world champs at super welterweight. I have proven that I am ready and deserving.