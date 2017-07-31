Full Report from Kissimmee

By Damon Gonzalez

Photos: Scott Foster

Daniel “El Alacran” Lozano (14-4, 11 KO’s) from Bowling Green, FL, made his return to the ring Friday night, gaining long sought redemption on the Ford Series Boxeo Telemundo, presented by All Star Boxing, Inc. After a two year lay off, the 27-year-old Lozano took the call on 24 hours notice, stepping in to replace Jose “Chiquiro” Martinez who opted out of the fight due to David “Severo” Carmona (20-5-5, 8 KO’s) inability to make the contracted weight.

When they stepped into the ring, it was all Lozano, seeking vengeance from his loss to Carmona in 2015. Lozano jumped on Carmona early in the 2nd round, bouncing hard shots off his head and body. Carmona was skillfully inviting the counter fire when he was caught with a hard left hook, sending him crashing to the canvas. Lozano resumed fire with a huge overhand right, plugging Carmona and dropping him to the canvas again, forcing the referee to wave off the bout by TKO at the official time of 2:33 of round two. With the win, Lozano regained his WBO/NABO Super Flyweight Title in spectacular fashion.

Lightweight Top Rank prospect Henry “Moncho” Lebron (3-0, 3 KO’s) from Aguadilla, PR, destroyed Oscar Quezada (5-7) from Aguas Prieta, MX, ending things early with a hard body shot that forced Quezada to the canvas. The KO victory came @ 2:19 in round one.

Middleweight Manny “Shake Em Up” Woods (16-6, 6 KO’s) from Tampa, Florida pounded Danny “Bebo” Pastrana (6-4, 1 KO) from Kissimmee, FL, forcing referee Massimo Montanini to call a halt to the bout at 1:38 of round two.

Jean Carlos “Chapito” Rivera (12-0, 7 KO’s) from Kissimmee, FL, outclassed Juan Carlos Benavidez (7-10-1, 4 KO’s) from Cuidad Obregon, MX. The lopsided TKO victory mercifully came at 1:50 in round three.

Middleweight Noe Lozano (2-1) of Ft Pierce, FL, out worked tough Daruma Almenarez (1-2) from West Palm Beach, FL, earning a unanimous decision. Judges scores were 37-39, 39-37 (2x) for Lozano.

Featherweight Edgar Figueroa (1-0) from Palm Beach, FL, won a highly intense, toe-to-toe battle against Kervin Gonzalez (0-1) from Orlando, FL. Figueroa consistently got off in the early going, stunning Gonzalez with several combinations. A stationary target in front of Figueroa, Gonzalez left openings with his wide punches, allowing Figueroa many opportunities to step back and pick his spots to counter. Gonzalez, in his pro debut, put forth a great effort but eventually fell short.