Frampton knocked down but beats Garcia

Former super bantam and featherweight world champion Carl “The Jackal” Frampton (24-1, 14 KOs) scored a hard fought ten round unanimous decision over Horacio “Violento” Garcia (33-4-1, 24 KOs) on Saturday night at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Rebounding from his first career loss against Leo Santa Cruz in January, Frampton got off to a strong start, but Garcia’s pressure started paying dividends. Garcia dropped Frampton in round seven, but the hometown hero prevailed 98-93, 97-93, 96-93. Canelo Alvarez was in the house in support of Garcia.