October 10, 2017

Floyd Mayweather: I’m Not Scared of GGG

By TMZSports.com

Floyd Mayweather got into a shouting match with a heckler on the streets of NYC on Monday night — after the fan accused Floyd of running from Gennady Golovkin. The video ends with Floyd’s bodyguard threatening to choke a dude out. It all started after Floyd and his TMT squad left the Knicks game at MSG — when a very loud fan started screaming at Floyd that he’s scared of GGG. Floyd yelled back to explain why he’s not scared … more yelling ensued. Floyd tried to jewelry shame the heckler — asking how many diamonds he has on his watch. As for GGG, he previously told TMZ he wants to fight Floyd BAD — and guaranteed he would knock Mayweather out cold.

