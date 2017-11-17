Ex-champ Jesse Vargas returns Dec 5

Former welterweight champion Jessie Vargas (27-2, 10 KOs) returns to the ring to take on hard-hitting veteran Aaron Herrera (33-7-1, 22 KOs) in the 10-round main event of a special Friday night edition of Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes December 15 from Pioneer Event Center in Lancaster, California. Vargas is returning to the ring for the first time in 13 months after dropping a 12-round decision in a welterweight title defense against Manny Pacquiao in November 2016.

The show will also feature a 10-round welterweight showdown between rugged veteran Diego Chaves (26-2-1, 22 KOs) and rising contender Jamal James (21-1, 9 KOs) in the co-main event. Additional televised action will see John Molina Jr. (29-7, 23 KOs) and Ivan Redkach (20-3-1, 16 KOs) squaring off in 10-rounds of super lightweight action and unbeaten featherweight prospects Stephen Fulton (11-0, 5 KOs) and Adam Lopez (8-0, 3 KOs) battling in an eight-round match.