Elbiali steps up against Pascal Friday

Unbeaten light heavyweight Ahmed Elbiali (16-0, 13 KOs) will look to lock in his contender status when he faces former champion Jean Pascal (31-5-1, 18 KOs) in a special Friday night edition of PBC “Toe-to-Toe Tuesdays” on FS1 from Hialeah Park in Miami, Florida.

“Pascal is a very experienced fighter who knows what it’s like to win a world title,” said Elbiali. “He’s a former world champion who’s fought at the elite level. He’s a dangerous puncher with a lot of skill. I’m taking this fight seriously and I feel this will be a defining fight in my career. I’m happy to have this opportunity and may the best man win…everything is riding on this fight. Victory is a must!”