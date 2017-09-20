Dychko helping after hurricane

Over the weekend in Miami, two-time Kazakhstani Olympic Super Heavyweight Bronze Medallist Ivan Dychko joined a group of fighters and management of The Heavyweight Factory Gym who spent two days in the baking heat to serve thousands of free meals to victims of Hurricane Irma.

Donated by Heavyweight Factory Founder, Kris Lawrence, the group served over 2500 pieces of chicken, 1000 sausages, 800 racks of ribs, as well as baked beans and potato salad, to a hungry community still feeling the effects of the devastating hurricane. The 6’ 9” Dychko will make his professional debut on September 28 in Kentucky.