We already knew IBF super middleweight world champion James DeGale and IBF featherweight world champion Lee Selby will defend their belts on December 9 at London’s Copper Box Arena. Now we have opponents. DeGale will defend against IBF #15 rated Minnesota boxer Caleb Truax (28-3-2, 18 KOs), Selby will face IBF #11 Eduardo Ramirez (20-0-3, 7 KOs) from Mexico.