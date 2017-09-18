Dawejko face Banks in Philly

Hard Hitting Promotions will present a card at the SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia on Friday night September 22 featuring the return of Philly’s own heavyweight star Joey “The Tank” Dawejko (17-4-4, 10 KOs) against Demetrius Banks (9-1, 4 KOs) in the eight-round main event of the evening. Dawejko, who is training at the famed Wild Card Gym with Freddie Roach and Marvin Simodeo, makes his return to the “City of Brotherly love. “I love fighting in Philly. I have trained hard and feel focused,” said Dawejko. I am in great shape and I hope to show my friends and family an explosive knockout.”

Dawejko was in the 2015 PA fight of the year with Amir “Hardcore Mansour.

Dawejko will have a dangerous opponent in the opposite corner in Demetrius Banks of Detroit, Michigan. Banks has only lost once in his ten professional fights and that was by decision to highly touted Alexey Zubov. The upset-minded Banks scored a split decision victory over previously undefeated Craig Lewis (14-1-1, 8 KOs) back in February.

Ray “Tito” Serrano (22-4, 10 KOs), who is also training at the Wildcard Gym with Joey Dawejko, will swap punches over eight rounds with former Brazilian welterweight champion Claudinei “The Volcano” Lacerda (18-17-1, 13 KOs). “I feel in my last two fights that I have raised my level to be able to beat any of the contenders. My big fight in the SugarHouse Casino will get me one step closer to that elusive title shot that I am looking for.”

Former national amateur champion and prized Philly super lightweight Branden “The Gift” Pizarro (7-0, 4 KOs) will face the toughest fighter of his young career, when he battles it out with Tyrone “Hands of Stone” Luckey (8-7-3, 6 KO’s) in the six round co-feature of the evening. Pizarro recently captured a one-sided four round unanimous decision victory over Israel Villela at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, PA on August 12th.

The upset-minded Luckey will provide quite a test, as he owns a victory over previously undefeated Anthony Karperis and a draw with Hard Hitting Promotions own Luis “Popeye” Lebron.

Also scheduled for an eight rounder will be former WBA Youth world lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (16-0, 11 KOs) against heavy-handed Columbian Luis Eduardo Florez (22-7, 18 KOs). Haney was a former top-ranked national amateur star. The Prodigy turned pro at just sixteen years of age and is trained by Roger Mayweather. He is also a member of Floyd Mayweather’s “The Money Team.”

Crowd-pleasing lightweight, Sammy “Tsunami” Teah (11-1-1, 5 KOs) will look to add to his three-fight knockout streak when he tangles with Hungarian Istvan Demanecz (10-6, 7 KOs) in a six-round contest. In his last fight, Teah needed only three rounds to stop dangerous veteran Kenny Alvarez (8-5-2, 3 KOs).

Heavy-handed light heavyweight David “One-Two” Murray (6-1-1, 5 KOs) will also be featured in a six-round contest when he swaps punches with Attila Koros (14-11-1, 10 KOs) of Salgotarjan, Hungary. The powerful Murray had to get off the canvas twice in his last bout to stop Sam “The Russian Concussion” Horowitz (6-3-1, 5 KOs).

Hard Hitting’s own undefeated super lightweight Jeremy Cuevas (4-0, 3 KOs) will battle it out over four rounds with Kalamazoo, Michigan’s Donte Bryant (1-2, 1 KO). Cuevas needed only two minutes and twenty-eight seconds to knock out Jonathan Valarezo in his last bout on June 30th in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Undefeated super lightweight John “El Terrible” Bauza (7-0. 4 KOs) is also set for action in a four-round scrap.

Puerto Rican super featherweight Gadwin “Abayarde” Rosa (4-0, 3 KOs) will look to win his fifth fight as a professional when he faces the always deadly opponent to be announced in a four-round bout.

Undefeated super bantamweight Angel Pizarro (2-0, 1 KO) will look to shake off almost eleven months of ring rust when he takes on Marren, Louisiana’s Joseph Cole (1-2, 1KO). Pizarro is the brother of the co-feature’s Brandon Pizarro.

Philly Super flyweight Ernesto “Pete” Almodover (1-0) will open the show with a four-round scrap against an opponent to be determined shortly.

Doors open at 6PM

First Bout 7PM

prices are as follows:

Front row VIP-$150 (sold out)

VIP-$100

Ringside-$65

General Admission-$45

Tickets can be obtained at www.hardhittingpromotions.com