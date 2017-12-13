Crawford: There’s a lot of holes in Jeff Horn’s game

Undefeated two-division world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (32-0, 32 KOs), boxing’s first undisputed world champion in 15 years, has been designated the mandatory challenger to WBO welterweight world champion Jeff “The Hornet” Horn. The two undefeated world champions will face each other next, in the spring of 2018. Here is what Terence had to say after watching the Horn defend against Gary Corcoran today on ESPN:

“Jeff Horn did what he had to do to get the job done tonight but I’m a totally different fighter than Gary Corcoran. I have more power and more speed than Corcoran. When he steps in to the ring with me, it’s going to be a very different story. When I move up to the 147 pound division, everyone is going to see a bigger, stronger fighter and a harder puncher than they saw at 140 pounds. I plan to do the same thing at 147 that I did at 135 and 140 and clean out the division.

“2017 has been a huge year for me with stoppages over Olympic gold medalist Felix Diaz and fellow undefeated unified World Champion Julius Indongo, my move to the number one spot on the pound-for-pound list and becoming the undisputed Junior Welterweight Champion of the World.

“In 2018, I’m going to continue to be successful. I feel like I’m getting better each and every time I step foot in to the ring and I know that will continue next year in my new weight division.”

On Glenn Rushton’s (Horn’s trainer) comments: “There are holes in everybody’s game. There’s a lot of holes in Jeff Horn’s game and everyone will see that when he gets in the ring with me!”