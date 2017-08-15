Cotto: Kamegai is the best opponent for me

Miguel Cotto (40-5, 33 KOs) will look to capture his sixth world title when he takes on Yoshihiro “El Maestrito” Kamegai (27-3-2, 24 KOs) Aug. 26 at the StubHub Center in Carson, California, for the WBO Junior Middleweight title. Cotto will make his return to the ring after a layoff of nearly two years and will appear on HBO for the 23rd time.

“Kamegai is the best opponent for me right now in my career — he is a warrior in the ring,” said Cotto in an exclusive Q&A session. “When we were looking through our options, he was one of the first names that popped up. I don’t really worry about what or how my opponent trains – all that matters is how well our team prepares. Freddie Roach has always been good to me, has been critical to my preparation over the years, and our team has always enjoyed working together like a family. I will be prepared for Kamegai on August 26 mentally and physically. It will be a great fight.”

More Cotto comments:

“I have proved my whole career that I have been ready for anyone. I am a good boxer and I have no doubt that I can match anyone. As I look at my career, I have no regrets, everything has worked out and I am proud of the legacy I have built. I think one of the more satisfying fights I’ve been in was my victory against Antonio Margarito — I got my revenge against him then.”

“In my time off, I feel like I’ve become a more mature, more focused, complete fighter. Our partnership with Golden Boy Promotions is part of that — Oscar De La Hoya and his company have always been there to support me and my team, and I am glad I get to share the last leg of my career with them in the best way possible. We have already seen the positives of working with them, and we are excited for the partnership we have developed that goes beyond this fight.”

“I became the man I am today because of my father. He taught me the way you have to be, to put your family first in your life. I have no doubt that my father, mother and whole family are proud of me. The discipline that my family has taught me is the same that I want to show my kids, that they too can achieve their goals and dreams just as I have. I think above being a great boxer, I take a bigger pride in being a great father.”