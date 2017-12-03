Christmas Cracker at Emperors Palace

By Ron Jackson

Jeff Ellis of African Ring in conjunction with Golden Gloves Promotions presents his annual “Christmas Cracker” tournament featuring five bouts at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on Monday night. In the main event Joshua Studdard 8-1; 7 from Gauteng meets Rofhiwa Nemushungwa of Thoyandou in a bantamweight fight scheduled for ten rounds.

Studdard made his pro debut in October 2012 and won his first seven fights in impressive style before losing on points over six rounds to Ayanda Nkosi (3-1). However, in his next fight on May 7 this year he was most impressive in scoring a sixth round stoppage win over Ronnie Chiloane.

Nemushungwa has been fighting as a pro for more than seven years and has racked up a record of 10-3-2; 2. In his most recent fight in October this year he lost on points over four rounds against Tefo Letshikgawe.

Having won seven of his nine fights inside the distance Studdard is the bigger puncher with Nemushungwa only having won two fights inside the distance. However, all Nemushangwa’s losses have been on points and he could take Studdard the distance.

UNDERCARD

Light-heavyweight: 4 rounds, Michael Markram vs McLeod Nkhoma, Cruiserweight: 6 rounds, Chris Thompson vs Katende James Tshibuabua (DRC), Super-middleweight: 6 rounds, Rowan Campbell vs Jackson Masamba (DRC), Cruiserweight: 8 rounds, Khayeni Hlungwane vs Kozanga Mwanza Youssef (DRC).