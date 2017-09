Both Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin said they didn’t have much to say in Wednesday’s final press conference before Saturday’s middleweight title showdown in Las Vegas. The best zinger came from Jose “Chepo” Reynoso, Canelo’s manager and trainer.

“I want to close with a dedication to my friend Abel Sanchez. He says Triple G has a Mexican style. But I tell Abel that not only does Canelo have a Mexican style and a Mexican heart, but he IS Mexican!”